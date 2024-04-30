Pay It 4ward: Veteran honored for volunteer work at VA hospital 

Tonight’s Pay It Forward episode helps a retired man who's making sure our veterans hospital is running at tip-top shape.

“We offer so many services, patients are always moving, labs need to be consistently moved to diagnose and troubleshoot,” said Walter Reese, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Between the bustling doctors and nurses and the patients, there’s a familiar set of footsteps letting everyone know help is on the way.

“He’s always moving. He’s always working, and he’s always taking care of veterans,” said Reese.

Richard Templeton retired from the military 10 years ago, and got right back to work, volunteering three days a week at the veteran’s hospital.

“He does a great job escorting patients around X-ray, CT, MRI. He picks up labs, from all the inpatient units, delivers them to the labs,” Reese said. “The hospital depends on volunteer services, because a lot of times we don’t have ample staff to do all the necessary duties. And those guys are vital to the mission.”

At 80 years old, one might assume Templeton would be in the wheelchair.

“Sometimes he should, the role could be reversed. They should be pushing him in the chair,” said Reese.

But his now iconic cowboy boot shuffle speaks for itself.

“He’s always smiling. He’s always helpful. He’s respectful. He’s good to everyone that he meets, and I think he’s very deserving of an award,” said Reese.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

