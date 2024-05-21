Pay It 4ward: Woman honored for handing out care packages to the homeless

While some folks see the homeless in Albuquerque as a nuisance, others see them as a chance to make a difference.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s hard to ignore homeless camps occupying sidewalks in neighborhoods across Albuquerque. While some see them as a nuisance, others see them as a chance to make a difference.

“She has dog food in the car, she has socks in the car. And she talks to these people to let them know that people care,” said Audrey Holland, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Holland just recently learned about her good friend Isabel Tierney’s quiet effort. Tierney and her sister use their own time and money to make sandwiches and care packages for Albuquerque’s homeless.

“It doesn’t surprise me that she would do something like that. It just makes me so appreciative to have a friend like her,” said Holland.

They spend part of their weekends handing out dozens of bags along Central and exit ramps off I-40. Holland learned they’ve been doing it for about a year.

“There are good people out here, we hear about the bad all the time. But there’s so many good people out here and to have one as a friend. I’m so happy,” Holland said.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

