Pay It 4ward: Woman recognized for running Valencia County animal clinics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — What if there were no more “found dog” posts on social media? Or no more dogs having to take care of their litters in a shelter?

That’s the vision of the Spay Neuter Coalition of New Mexico. A volunteer, April Barrick, nominated the president of the coalition, Faith Richards, to be recognized for her important work in Valencia County.

The coalition foots most of the bill for the surgeries, so it stays low cost for the community.

To see Faith get surprised by our KOB 4 crew, click on the video above.