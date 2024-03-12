Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for bringing new life to local library

When you think of a public library, you probably think of books, outdated computers and silence. But one woman in the Albuquerque metro saw an opportunity to turn her community library into something more.

“She just made it come alive, I mean, she breathed life into it,” Peggy McLaughlin said. “Now it’s not just a location, it’s a part of the community.

McLaughlin nominated Bosque Farms librarian Tony-Lynn Hart for Pay it 4ward. She says Hart joined the library team about three years ago and immediately found ways to bring new people into the library with special classes and events — and not just ones focused on books.

