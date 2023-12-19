Pay It 4ward: Woman thanked for feeding APS families in need

For thousands of students across Albuquerque Public Schools, getting to school in the morning is a lot more challenging than just hopping on the bus. But there is a program in APS working to chip away at that number.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For thousands of students across Albuquerque Public Schools, getting to school in the morning is a lot more challenging than just hopping on the bus. But there is a program in APS working to chip away at that number.

Tonight’s Pay It 4ward episode helps the engine that keeps that program on track.

Joey Wilson feels most at home in the APS McKinney Vento warehouse. Among the canned goods, donated shoes, and any number of other items waiting to go to a family in need in Albuquerque.

“Joey is that person that goes and finds everything we could possibly ask for, and she does that for 1,500 families,” said Cristal Wilson, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Cristal Wilson is the director of the McKinney Vento Program. She oversees all the work that goes into serving more than 2,500 students experiencing homelessness per year.

“There are just so many challenges out there and so the work that we’re doing has become kind of exponential for families, and we want to continue to do that, and Joey makes that possible,” said Cristal.

Because the warehouse is an integral part of the program’s mission. It houses items that go to students and families while they wait on permanent housing and other resources.

Joey finds those items and the rest of the team distributes them in the community.

“There is never a dull moment in this warehouse. She brings so much light and so much life to this work,” Cristal said.

KOB 4 asked what would the warehouse be like without Joey?

“It would be empty. It would be a bare space that they would want to do something else with,” said Cristal.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

Watch the video above for the full story.