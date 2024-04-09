Pay It 4ward: Woman thanked for running ‘pay what you can’ health clinic

Far too many people in New Mexico struggle when it comes to having basic access to health care – and that also includes many veterans. Often, veterans face their own unique set of challenges when it comes to navigating the VA's complex system.

Griffin Rushton shows us how one local woman, Jennifer Wellman, is helping break down those barriers in this week’s Pay It 4ward.