Pay It 4ward: Woman thanks rescue crews for saving her life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Sept. 1 was just like any other Friday for Anne White and her husband.

“Get out of the house, it was a beautiful day, and we went to the north Sandia Crest parking lot to the north 130. I’m very familiar with that trail,” said Anne White, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

About two miles in they stopped for lunch.

“I just went to change my shirt to put a sun shirt on, and I stood up to put my arm in and I just– the rocks were slippery, and I fell,” said White.

Straight down, about nine feet.

“It was very scary and there wasn’t anything to hold on to,” White said. “Tried to find a branch and they would break. And I was just literally horizontal holding my legs and feet, and I could just see down.”

She thinks she was there for at least an hour, unable to turn around to climb back up.

“I spoke to my higher power and said ‘I don’t want to leave today, I wanna say goodbye to my corgis, and my doggy and kids! I’m not ready,’” said White.

Search and rescue crews answered those prayers. Volunteers from three volunteer agencies responded, along with the Department of Public Safety, and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and fire department.

“They were just right by my side the whole time and all the way down, each side, making sure ‘how are you doing,’ ‘what do you need?’ It was just amazing, and I am so grateful and want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart,” White said.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

Watch the video above for more.