Pay It 4ward: Women honored for expanding pickleball programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On any given morning, Albuquerque’s Ventana Ranch Park is packed with pickleballers.

Margie Allen is a regular competitor.

“It’s just fun, and it’s kind of like a family. We all enjoy being with each other, and it’s social, not just physical, but it’s both,” said Margie Allen, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

She’s not the only familiar face. Kathy Baca and Alicia Kassa are usually the first ones at the courts – and some of the last to leave – on a daily basis.

“They run a friendly, welcoming, coordinated, organized venue. And they make it fun for everybody,” Allen said.

From setting up and taking down nets, to keeping a fair rotation, to organizing as many as 80 people at a time. They do it all for the love of the game.

“They do it with such love and compassion. You can’t help but enjoy it,” said Allen.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

