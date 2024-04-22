Pedestrian hit as Albuquerque police chase carjacking suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to an armed carjacking in southeast Albuquerque just before 2 p.m. Monday.

According to APD, the suspect tried to steal one person’s vehicle and then took another person’s vehicle at gunpoint. It happened around 8100 San Joaquin Avenue.

Police say officers in the Southeast Area Command started searching for the suspect driving the stolen vehicle. Once spotted, they began a pursuit.

During the pursuit, an officer struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other officers were able to arrest the carjacking suspect near San Mateo and Haines Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.