Pediatrician talks dangerous social media trends and crime

A teen who was arrested over the weekend, after police say he stole a Kia, admitted to police that he knew how to do it because of a social media trend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A teen who was arrested over the weekend, after police say he stole a Kia, admitted to police that he knew how to do it because of a social media trend.

The trend shows people how to steal a Kia or Hyundai with only a screwdriver. Then, they post it to social media under “#Kia Boyz.” There’s even an “ABQ Kia Boyz” account on Instagram that was started in November.

Police are now warning our community about the trend after they say the boy took his girlfriend and other minors on a joy ride.

A pediatrician KOB 4 talked to says these trends can have a huge influence.

“There are good things that might come out of social media and there are bad things, and they need to be aware of both sides,” said Dr. Melissa Sanchez, vice president of New Mexico’s Pediatric Society.

She says trends like this can take off as teens don’t consider the consequences.

“Part of that might also be the social and economic situation at home, depending on how involved parents are and monitoring what kinds of social media they’re exposed to. That can have a lot to do with it as well,” said Sanchez.

That’s what police say happened Saturday when a 15-year-old and 14-year-old couple stole an APD bait car that happened to be a Kia.

Police say the two also brought their 12, 10, and 5-year-old siblings along. Those younger children were released to their parents and the Children, Youth and Families Department was notified. But those older two face several felony charges.

Sanchez says it could have different kinds of consequences for the younger ones too.

“That can lead to behavioral and developmental problems in young kids, particularly if they’re exposed to those kinds of stressors repeatedly. That can manifest in school performance, attention disorders, anxiety and other disorders later in life if there’s a lot of those stressors early on,” said Sanchez.

A reason why people see so many more Kias and Hyundais stolen in Albuquerque is because certain years lack anti-theft devices.

APD leaders say those devices should be standard in the vehicles, and that they filed a lawsuit against the automakers last summer.

A spokesperson for APD says that is still being considered by the city’s legal department.