Pence to campaign for Ronchetti in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. — Former Vice President Mike Pence is in Roswell to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti.

Pence tweeted Thursday morning that he was headed to Roswell to “support the next Governor of the Great State of New Mexico.”

Ronchetti is challenging incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the Nov. 8 election.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico shared their response on Twitter, saying, “TODAY Mark Ronchetti’s desperate campaign pulls in Trump’s Vice President himself to come stump. Ronchetti continues to join far-right, extremists on a mission to ban abortion across the country.”

