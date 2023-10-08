People enjoy local festivals during Balloon Fiesta weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s a lot going on this weekend in Albuquerque on top of Balloon Fiesta if you don’t want to wake up early.

Joshua Blouir was one of thousands of people immersing themselves in music, art and food in Albuquerque this weekend.

Blouir was spending time at the Folk Art Festival at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

“I’m from El Paso. So Hispanic culture has always been my life, even though I’m not Hispanic, but I’ve always felt welcome. I’m just really interested in seeing what’s what they got to offer here,” said Blouir.

Several groups were out jamming Saturday, even new musicians were getting in on the fun.

On Albuquerque’s West Side the beloved West Fest was back for another year.

“I mean, it’s a great community event, it’s a way to reach out to neighbors,” said Francesco, a West Fest attendee.

This year at a new venue, the new Central Route 66 Visitor Center hosted low riders and showcased New Mexican culture – exactly what it was designed to do.

“It’s a testament to what could actually happen when people get together and make the magic happen because this just doesn’t happen,” Francesco said.

If any of this magic didn’t sound fun, and Balloon Fiesta isn’t your thing, there’s still a ton of other fun weekend events in the metro.

The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is going on Sunday too. It’s also going on next weekend as well.

Across town, another fest was in full swing Saturday. The annual Grecian Festival was packed on its second day.

People were enjoying traditional music and dancing.

“Honestly, the culture here in New Mexico is more like New Mexican style. So it’s nice to have diverse cultures come and bring something that we don’t see every day,” said Miguel Baca, a Greek Fest visitor.

Folks still have a chance to grab some Greek food. The Greek Fest wraps up Sunday at 5 p.m.