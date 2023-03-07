People turn to gardening to save money, combat inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The plant experts at Rehm’s Nursery say over the last few years they’ve seen more and more people growing their own food.

David Mitnick, the nursery’s manager, says along with tasting better, fresh produce is also very cost-effective. Right now, their herbs range from $5 to $6 a plant – that would mean a one-time cost as opposed to spending that every week on fresh herbs.

It’s still a little early in the year for most vegetables, but herbs and leafy greens are already in season.

