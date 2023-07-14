Phase 1 of Los Altos Park renovations almost complete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s been two years since city officials broke ground on a multimillion-dollar renovation project at Los Altos Park.

About two months ago, crews are close to completing work on the fifth softball field at the complex and were hoping to open this summer.

“We are buttoning things up and addressing, you know, final kind of finishes and punch list items for Phase 1 of this really exciting renovation,” said Dave Simon, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation department.

From there, crews will roll into Phase 2 on the western half of the park.

“Including a new BMX pump track for cycling, we’ll be putting in a brand new playground, and, of course, restoring the very popular dog park in Los Altos,” Simon said.

City officials couldn’t say quite how long that work will take.

“We’re looking for continued progress there over the next year,” Simon said. “I would just tell Albuquerque that they should grab their gloves and bats and balls because we’re going to have a very exciting announcement about Los Altos Park, coming next week.”

The soft opening for Los Altos Park will kick off next Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m.

Los Altos Park Softball Complex Opening Ceremonies. Thursday July 20th @ 6:30p pic.twitter.com/Gt7POEGgP4 — City of Albuquerque Recreation (@CABQRecreation) July 12, 2023