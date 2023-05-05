Phase I of Los Altos Park revamp almost done

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Renovations are almost complete at Los Altos Park in northeast Albuquerque.

The city is finishing up the $15 million Phase 1 part of the project. The renovations will cover the softball field and add a fifth one.

The last field should be finished this week and the whole complex is expected to be done by summertime. The complex will mainly be used for big softball tournaments for all age groups.

“These fields will support youth softball, girls softball, adult softball, and senior softball,” said David Simon, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation department.

New additions to the park will include areas for food trucks to park and a whole building dedicated for tournament use, whether softball teams are playing or families are renting out the area.

Newly-installed cameras connected to APD’s Real Time Crime Center and a security office will also be at the park to help with safety following concerns of drug use and homelessness in the area.

Phase II of this project is still in the works at the west end of the park. They will have a new dog park, a BMX pump track, and a playground.

“We hope that we will be able to roll right into Phase II in late 2023 and early 2024,” Simon said.

A fence around the park will also be part of Phase II. Eventually, it will be gated and locked up during certain times.