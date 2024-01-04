PHOTOS: First winter storm of 2024 in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO — A winter storm is making its way across New Mexico and we’re already seeing some pretty sights you shared with us Thursday.

Gallup saw their fair share of snow before the sun rose. Shawna DuBoise reported four inches of snow around 2:30 a.m. and was one of three people who sent us photos from out there.

Photo: Shawna DuBoise Photo: Joseph Quicero Photo: Kathleen McKenzie

Folks in the Four Corners saw snow. Susan Rempe captured this picture of alpacas playing in the snow Thursday morning in Bloomfield.

Photo: Kristie Boone, Zuni, N.M. Photo: Tami Spencer, Farmington Photo: Tami Spencer in Farmington

Tami Spencer also sent in a video of the snow at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Antonita Nunes-Smith sent us this video of the snowfall in Kirtland around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

In Cloudcroft, the snow was already falling on U.S. Highway 82.

STORM WATCH:

We sent our crew toward Gallup to see what they could find and we found a snowglobe-like scene.