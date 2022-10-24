PHOTOS: Wintry weather across New Mexico

Thank you to everyone who captured the recent wintry weather! We will continue to update this as we get more photos and videos – which you can submit here on our Share 4 page.

Many places saw snow but much of the Albuquerque metro saw more graupel, which Meteorologist Brandon Richards says is often confused with hail but is much softer. Graupel is formed when water droplets freeze onto falling snowflakes in colder air closer to the ground.

When it falls, it looks like this:

Photos of graupel by Elizabeth LeCam, near Montgomery and Eubank

Video by photojournalist Willow Locke

Some of the heaviest snow fell near Ruidoso. At the nearby Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, snow was first reported around 6:55 a.m. Monday. Heavy snow began around 8:55 a.m., then turned back into rain around 10:15 a.m. and left us with some beautiful snowscapes.

Snowfall west of Capitan, NM, near Indian Divide | Photo: Kadee Sedillo

Snow in Ruidoso, NM | Photo: Patricia

The Gallup area saw snow as the airport reported snow overnight and again around 7 a.m. Monday. The snow was light but significant enough to cover the ground.

Snow in Gallup, NM | Photos: Tilda (L), Kathleen McKenzie (R)

Wide shot of the snowfall in Gallup, from Valina

Snow in Twin Lakes, NM, north of Gallup, Photo: Perry Yellowhair Snow in Twin Lakes, NM, north of Gallup, Photo: Perry Yellowhair Snow in Vanderwagen, NM, south of Gallup, Photo: Chris Yazzie

Snow also fell in the Four Corners region, including in Aztec:

Snow in Aztec, NM | Photo: Seth Conrow

“Winter wonderland arrived early,” in Lake Valley, NM, video by Janice Out on a ranch east of Las Vegas, near Trujillo, viewer Ashleigh Sanchez captured these pictures.

Wanna see if your area will be getting any of this weather?