Pickleball-o-ween celebrated in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — What do you get when you combine the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. and Halloween? You get Pickleball-o-ween!

Enthusiasts gathered in Eagle Ranch Park for the Pickleball-o-ween Monster Mash. Folks gathered in fun costumes and reportedly said it was a courtyard smash.

The Eagle Ranch Park Pickleball League organized the annual Monster Mash. The group started two years ago and, according to them, has grown to more than 200 players.

“We’ve been a group for about two years and this is the second annual Pickleball-o-Halloween event,” said Joe Gomez, of the Eagle Ranch pickleball group. “It’s been an opportunity for us to build up a nice community, have a good time, make new friends, stay healthy and try not to get hurt (laugh).”

If you’d like to learn more about the sport or just play for fun, the group meets every Sunday morning at Eagle Ranch Park.