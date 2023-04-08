Piedra Vista grad Silseth throws gem at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Five years ago, Chase Silseth was playing for a state championship at Isotopes Park. Friday night, he was on the mound again, with the pros.

The Piedra Vista grad got the start for the Salt Lake Bees. Silseth went six innings, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts to get the win 15-2.

He’s 2-0 on the season. The same teams will play again Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for the first Mariachi game of the season.

