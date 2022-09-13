Pilot program reduces ABQ museum admission fees for SNAP recipients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque launched a pilot program Monday that now reduces BioPark admission fees and makes two museums fee-free for SNAP recipients in New Mexico.

Admission is now free at the Albuquerque Museum and the Balloon Museum for those with a valid EBT card and matching ID. They can purchase up to six tickets at one time and place but tickets can’t be purchased with the EBT card.

“We recognize that admission fees to the BioPark, Albuquerque Museum, and Balloon Museum create a barrier for some families,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “We want all visitors to feel welcome in our public spaces and engage in our cultural spaces regardless of their background.”

The city’s Department of Arts & Culture launched the program to increase access to each venue’s educational values. The department will evaluate the process for three months and then send its recommendations for a permanent proposal to the Albuquerque City Council.

BioPark tickets are $3 for adults and $1 for children ages 3-12 and seniors aged 65 and over. Admission to the two museums is free for adults and children.

The New Mexico Human Services Department estimates there are more than 539,758 New Mexicans served by SNAP.