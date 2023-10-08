Pilots get green flag for second day of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is cooperating for the second day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
Pilots got the green flag to fly a little after 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
If you’re unable to make it out to the mass ascension, you can watch it on KOB.com.
For the latest on all things Balloon Fiesta, check out our Balloon Fiesta page.
Green flag is up, pilots will soon start preparing for launch!— Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 8, 2023