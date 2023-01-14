Pitch your single friends using PowerPoint at Tractor Brewing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dan Pennington is the host of “Hook Your Single Friends Up PowerPoint Edition” at Tractor Brewing Wells Park. This Saturday’s event is the third one they’ve had.

“Nobody is better at selling our friends to potential partners than us,” he said.



So how does it work?



“So, you make a PowerPoint for your best friend, you get people convinced on why somebody should take him out on a date,” he said.



Take Chris for example. He’s a doctor who loves his goldendoodle, Churro.



“Some people take a very serious approach. And some people use it as a way to like, lightly roast their friends in front of like, 100 people,” Pennington said. “And no matter how you’re doing it, I think the crowd just responds so well to it.”



He also loves the crowd’s reactions to the presentations.



“They had two truths and a lie, that was a lot of fun,” Pennington said about a previous PowerPoint. “Because that really engages the audience to like, now get to think and act and like, interact.”



The big question is, does this actually work?

Pennington said yes! He’s seen some dates come after presentations, and said the brewery is the perfect place to play cupid.

“The age ranges are very diverse, people in their early 20s to like late 50s. We’ve had all sorts of people from different backgrounds, and what I love is that the crowds so respectful, great, and kind,” he said about gathering people together.

You can register a PowerPoint here. The event is Saturday, Jan. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tractor Brewing Wells Park.

They will also be holding another event on Feb. 13, right before Valentine’s Day.