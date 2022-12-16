Pitino vs. Pitino: UNM to face Iona at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time since 2009, the Lobo men’s basketball team is undefeated – making them one of only seven in the country with a 10-0 record.

Lobo head coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos are preparing for this weekend, where the team will face the Iona Gaels.

Richard said the matchup is more about exposure for the Lobos and less about competing against legendary college basketball coach Rick Pitino – his dad.

This weekend, fans will get a chance to see the legendary college basketball coach Rick Pitino in action at The Pit. He will be facing his own son, Lobo head coach Richard Pitino, for the third time.

“if I were to beat my dad, like, the guy’s one of the best coaches in the history of college basketball, I’ve been fired before 40 years old, like, probably not going in the Hall of Fame, and I’m OK with that,” Richard said.

The game is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. To get tickets, click here.