Plane crash near Moriarty leaves 1 injured

MORIARTY, N.M. — One person is in critical condition after a plane reportedly left the runway Tuesday at the Moriarty Airport.

The incident is believed to have happened Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. First responders say the plane went off the runway with one person out of the plane and fuel leaking from it.

Paramedics took a person to the hospital in critical but stable condition. No firefighters were injured.

Details are limited at this time. The incident is still under investigation.