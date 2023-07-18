Plane crashes into house near Santa Fe

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. — First responders are responding to an area near Santa Fe where a plane crashed into a house and caught fire Tuesday morning.

Santa Fe County fire crews and deputies are on the scene. They closed the West Frontage Road from El Sol Court to Los Pinos.

The sheriff’s office is asking everyone to avoid this area. The Downs at Santa Fe and the NM-599/I-25 exit are in the area.

