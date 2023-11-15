Plea deal falls through for former APD officer accused of inappropriate relationship with 13-year-old girl

A former APD officer's criminal case, involving allegations about his relationship with an unstable teen girl, took a turn Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A former APD officer’s criminal case involving allegations about his relationship with an unstable teen girl took a turn Tuesday.

The prosecutor on the case told the judge plea negotiations fell through in the past few months, so Joshua Deleon will go on trial sometime next year.

Former APD Officer Josh Deleon sat quiet during Tuesday’s roughly 15 minute hearing when his criminal case took a turn.

“At this point, plea negotiations have failed.”

Neither side gave a reason for the failure. Now, Deleon could go on trial a little over a year after he resigned from the Albuquerque Police Department.

The 28-year-old former officer is charged with child solicitation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and receiving public money for service not rendered.

He’s accused of having illegal contact with an unstable 13-year-old girl he met on a call for service when she attempted suicide last year.

Prosecutors gave more details about the alleged relationship during a pretrial detention hearing in May.

Prosecutor: “In between March 2 and March 9 can you estimate how many text messages were exchanged between the two?

“Approximately over 250 text messages.”

Prosecutor: “Did he admit that he wanted a physical relationship with her?

“He did.”

Prosecutor: “Did he admit that he wanted to take things further?’

“He did.”

Investigators say Deleon bought her candy, offered to have her stay the night at his house, and tried to kiss her at her apartment days before his resignation – all while on the clock.

Deleon is currently in jail, but the defense mentioned a pending motion to reconsider that during Tuesday’s hearing.

“The findings of the risk assessment are basically low risk of future violence and low moderate risk of future sexual violence with respect to the defendant. So we do believe that that would support his release, pending trial.”

Judge Courtney Weaks told the defense she was not prepared to consider pretrial release Tuesday, but that could be scheduled soon.

According to the schedule both sides agreed on Tuesday, Deleon could have a trial date within the first half of next year.