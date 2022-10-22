Plea deal withdrawn for man charged in 2012 kidnapping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Anselmo Ortiz is the only living suspect left in the 2012 disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Cindy Rivera.

Ortiz admitted to the kidnapping in September. According to the plea deal he accepted last month, he would serve 10 years in prison but under one condition – he would lead investigators to Cindy’s remains.

However, San Miguel County District Attorney Thomas Clayton says that did not happen.

“We are withdrawing the plea agreement and we are going back to square one,” Clayton said.

Ortiz was charged last year for kidnapping Cindy in northern New Mexico in 2012. Prosecutors said he helped Christopher Trujillo murder her.

“Essentially, he said it’s here in Bernal, in the Forest Service land area, but it’s thousands of acres,” Clayton said. “He didn’t provide a location that we could use.”

Now, Ortiz will go to trial. Cindy’s family said they’re fed up with the legal marathon.

“You know, it’s just been an emotional roller coaster for me and my family,” said Angela Rivera, Cindy’s sister. “10 years of fighting, nonstop fighting just to get a little glimpse of hope, a little bit of justice, and finally bring my sister home. Just to get it all torn apart.”

Cindy’s father said they will never stop fighting for his daughter.

“She was a 19-year-old little girl with a little boy, who had plans for her future with a scholarship,” said Jessie Rivera.

Cindy’s family has a message for Ortiz.

“Say the truth, you know, let us know what happened that night,” Angela said. “Let us know where my sister is, that’s all we wanted sine the beginning – the truth for everybody.”

A trial date has not been set yet.