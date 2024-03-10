PNM: 6K customers impacted by outages in East Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are multiple outages in the East Mountain area impacting over 6,000 customers, according to PNM.

A spokesperson told KOB 4 that it appears a construction crane hit a transmission line, taking it down.

PNM is encouraging the public to keep an eye on its website and social media for updates on when power may be restored. Customers can also text #ALERT to 78766 to get outage alerts.

To see PNM’s outage map, click here.