PNM to help customers pay past-due bills Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Even though it may be considered a mild winter this year, New Mexicans aren’t feeling it in their energy bills.

Energy officials say one in six households owed an average of $791 on their electric bills – up slightly from June 2022. The total amount families nationwide are behind on their electric and gas bills is nearly $17 billion.

If you fall into that category, PNM will be at the International District Library this weekend to help pay for past-due bills.

“It’s really nice to be able to say, ‘Hey, we can help you with up to $370 worth on your bill,’ that provides such a huge relief to so many New Mexicans who are looking for help,” said Shannon Jackson, PNM spokesperson.

Single households who make less than $1,669 can qualify. If more people live in your household, it follows a tier system.

# OF HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS MAXIMUM MONTHLY INCOME (150% FPL) 1 $1,669 2 $2,289 3 $2,879 4 $3,469 5 $4,059 6 $4,649 7 $5,239

Jackson said even if you don’t meet the income threshold, there may be more discounts you can take advantage of.

“What we do is we can look at perhaps setting up a payment plan over an eight-month period,” Jackson said. “That just stretches the amount of time that you have to pay your electric bill. Or you could get on budget billing, which what it does is it averages out the amount of electricity that you use throughout the year.”

Must bring to receive help with PNM bills:

Your PNM bill Proof of income and identification for everyone living in the home. If no income, then proof of no income is required. Accepted is proof of food stamps. Your Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) approval letter dated either 2022 or 2023

The event at the International District Library will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

If you can’t make it in person, visit PNM.com/help to apply online.