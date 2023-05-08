PNM holds electric car show in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – More than 500 folks came out to northeast Albuquerque this weekend for PNM’s Electric Vehicle Guest Drive event.

For a lot of people, this was their first time getting behind the wheel of an electric vehicle.

“It was my first go at it, I’ve been researching it a little bit. I’m trying to get in the Rivian – that’s the newer, hotter one,” said Deandre Montoya.

This weekend might’ve been their only chance for a while.

“The goal is to really let customers experience electric vehicles right now. In Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and surrounding areas, it can be difficult to test drive electric vehicles because dealers don’t have inventory. So, we wanted to give customers the opportunity to try it out,” said John Williamson, program manager.

But it was more than just a driving event, PNM was also letting customers know they could get up to $500 back if they install a charger in their home.

“That also enrolls them in the home EV rate, or the overnight charging rate, to really encourage them to charge their vehicles during the off-peak hours. So it’s about 3 cents per kilowatt-hour so that’s pretty advantageous,” said Williamson.

But, the rebates PNM is offering might be the only credit New Mexicans are eligible for, for a while.

The 2023 legislation tax package included a tax rebate for EV owners, but that rebate – along with others dealing with greener energy – were vetoed when the bill made it to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk.

While PNM is pushing for charging stations to go into homes, they are not planning to add any on the road.

“PNM doesn’t actually install them and doesn’t have the plans to own, and operate them. They are all privately owned, what PNM is trying to do is encourage the number of EV chargers in the market,” Williamson said.

And encourage the number of EV’s in New Mexico.

“These kinds of events help people to see- how it is to drive an electric, how the performance runs.”

“It’s also nice because it helps dispel misconceptions about EV’s.”

If you missed out on today’s event, don’t worry, PNM is hoping working on putting together another EV car show up in Santa Fe in fall 2023.