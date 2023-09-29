PNM to host EV car show in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — When you think of a car show, you probably don’t think of PNM but they are hosting an EV car show this weekend in Santa Fe.

The second annual EV Car Show will take place on the Santa Fe Plaza. The event is free and goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Not only will industry experts be on-hand but actual electric vehicle owners will be there too – like Pat Bartels.

Bartels bought her EV back in February.

“I thought about a hybrid. Then I just decided, ‘No, I need to, I just need to go all the way and electrify,’ and I think we all need to electrify as much as possible. And it’s gonna be different for everyone. But whatever you can do, and this is one thing that I could do,” Bartels explained.

Bartels said she found out about the PNM Whole Home EV Rate, which incentivizes customers to charge their electric vehicles during off-peak hours.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., EV drivers can fully charge their vehicles for about $3. The discount also applies to other things around your home.

“If you’re running your air conditioner overnight, especially in the summer, but if you’re, you know, running your air conditioning overnight, if you are doing your laundry before you go to bed, you know, have your dishwasher going, that’s a really great time of the day to be doing that. You will receive that discounted rate for your electric vehicle, but it applies to your entire home,” said Shannon Jackson, a spokesperson for PNM.

Customers can get up to $500 back for installing a charger in their homes. Click here to learn more.