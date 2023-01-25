PNM to host event helping ABQ customers with past-due bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re struggling with paying for utilities, PNM wants to help.

PNM will be hosting a free assistance event on January 26, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center, 1231 Candelaria Rd NW, in Albuquerque.

For the event, all you need to bring is your past-due PNM bill, each household member’s proof of income and ID; and, if available, a copy of your Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program approval letter.

To qualify, PNM says you must not have already received assistance from their Good Neighbor Fund for the current year. They also shared the following criteria:

Household Size Max. Monthly Household Income 1 $1,669 2 $2,289 3 $2,879 4 $3,469 5 $4,059 6 $4,649 7 $5,239 8 $5,829 Each additional person +$590

If you can’t make it to the event, you can also visit www.PNM.com/help or call 855-364-2950 Monday through Friday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.