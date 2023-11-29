Police: 1 arrested for fatal shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person early Wednesday morning in northwest Albuquerque.

The shooting reportedly happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Coors and Dellyne.

According to a criminal complaint, the homeowner called 911 stating her son shot his friend during a physical altercation.

Officers arrived and confirmed this. They found one person dead with gunshot wounds.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Noah Rodriguez. Officers detained him at the scene.

Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene, which corroborated a fight that escalated into the deadly shooting. They also learned a knife was allegedly planted on the victim.

Officers then arrested Rodriguez on an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. He is booked into Metro Detention Center and is expected in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.