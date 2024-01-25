Police: 1 dead in hit-and-run in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was killed after a vehicle reportedly hit them and kept going Wednesday night in northwest Albuquerque.

Police received a report around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday about a crash in the area of Fourth Street and Guadalupe Trail. They found a vehicle struck a person and kept going.

Rescue personnel tried to save the person but the person died at the scene.

