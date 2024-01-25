Police: 1 dead in hit-and-run in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was killed after a vehicle reportedly hit them and kept going Wednesday night in northwest Albuquerque.
Police received a report around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday about a crash in the area of Fourth Street and Guadalupe Trail. They found a vehicle struck a person and kept going.
Rescue personnel tried to save the person but the person died at the scene.
Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.