Police: 1 shot and killed in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police found a woman dead with a gunshot wound after responding to reports of a shooting in northwest Albuquerque.

Dispatch sent officers to the 6000 block of Canis Avenue, just west of Unser and McMahon, regarding those reports. That was around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She later died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

