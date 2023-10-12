Police: 1 shot and killed in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police found a woman dead with a gunshot wound after responding to reports of a shooting in northwest Albuquerque.
Dispatch sent officers to the 6000 block of Canis Avenue, just west of Unser and McMahon, regarding those reports. That was around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She later died at the scene.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.