Police: 15-year-old student stabbed at Hobbs Freshman High School

HOBBS, N.M. — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday at Hobbs Freshman High School.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, a 15-year-old student was stabbed several times by a 14-year-old male juvenile, who was detained shortly after police responded to the scene.

Police said a fight reportedly broke out in the boy’s locker room. A teacher heard the fight start and, along with other students, attempted to break them up. That’s when police say the 14-year-old pulled out a pocket knife.

The suspect is currently being held at the Lea County Juvenile Detention Center.

“He is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which is a third-degree felony and he’s also being charged with an unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises, which is a fourth-degree felony,” said Reanna Alarcon, a spokesperson with the Hobbs Police Department.

The victim was flown to an Odessa area hospital for medical care. They are now in stable condition.

Gene Strickland, superintendent of Hobbs Municipal Schools, released a statement talking about the state of the juvenile justice system.

“We would like our juvenile justice system to be more proactive, intervene sooner, and hold parents accountable for their juvenile behavior that harms or threatens other students,” Strickland said. “We will continue to encourage and support students in distress, and we encourage student and community support of distressing and conversations that they are concerned about.”

Police had a large presence on campus Friday as a precautionary measure.