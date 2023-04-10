Police: 22-year-old man shot, killed in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. — Police officers say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Clovis.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Clovis police officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the Clovis Apartments. Officers arrived and found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel responded and rushed the man to the hospital. However, he died shortly after arriving there.

Police identified the victim as Matthew Nelson. Homicide detectives are investigating his death.

If you have any information about this, call Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. You can also submit a tip via their website, their “tip411” app, or by calling Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.