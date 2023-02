EDGEWOOD, N.M. — Edgewood police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a garage Sunday.

In a Facebook post, police say the deaths may be carbon monoxide poisoning because a propane heater was found to be in use.

Officials are working with local school districts to provide counseling to students and families.

