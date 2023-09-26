Police: 42-year-old man fatally shot in Alamogordo park

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting they say happened Monday afternoon in a park in Alamogordo.

Alamogordo police officers responded around 2:32 p.m. to the Hang Glider Park regarding a disturbance and possible shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man shot multiple times. They also found another man, allegedly claiming to be the shooter.

Authorities gave aid to the man and then transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

Police identified the man as 42-year-old Joseph Romo.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.