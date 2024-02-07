Police: 5-year-old child shot while sleeping

HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs police officers found a five-year-old child shot inside an apartment overnight.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Hobbs police officers were called to the Washington Place Apartments. They found several bullet holes in the front of the apartment complex.

Officers then found a five-year-old child inside one of the apartments who had been struck by one of the bullets while sleeping.

First responders took the child to a local hospital before flying him to another nearby hospital for further treatment.

The child is reportedly in stable condition.

Police are now investigating this case. If you have any information regarding this, reach out to dispatch at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.