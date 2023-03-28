Police accuse man of DWI, crashing stolen state gov’t SUV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested and charged a man who allegedly stole and crashed a state government vehicle while high Monday in southeast Albuquerque.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Monday, near San Pedro and Zuni. There, police found a 10-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man critically injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A video shows a maroon SUV blew through a stop sign and crashed into the passenger side of their silver SUV.

The driver of the maroon SUV, 37-year-old John Eugene Bearden Jr., allegedly ran away from the scene and through several nearby backyards. Police found Bearden after a resident called police dispatch and said he was hiding in their shed.

Investigators found Bearden allegedly stole the maroon, state government-owned SUV from the New Mexico State Fairgrounds. They also found the SUV was unlocked and running with the keys and a phone inside.

Police allege Bearden was high on narcotics. He allegedly told police that people on the phone told him to steal the vehicle after he saw it. Then, he reportedly became disoriented and drove fast before the crash happened.

Bearden faces charges of stealing a vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury and two counts of DWI great bodily harm by vehicle.

He will appear in court for the first time, Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.