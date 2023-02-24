Police: Albuquerque city workers fend off alleged robber armed with gun, knife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two city workers fended off a robber armed with a gun and a knife and held him down until officers arrived, according to details from Albuquerque police written in a criminal complaint.

Police said two workers who were on the job with the city’s Solid Waste Department defended themselves Wednesday as they were taking trash from a hotel dumpster.

According to the criminal complaint, in the back parking lot of the Best Western near the Sunport, a man opened the workers’ passenger door and pointed a gun at them. One of the workers told police he believed the man was trying to rob them.

Police said the worker on the passenger side kicked the man up against a dumpster and began fighting him. The two workers then wrestled a gun and knife away from the man.

Both workers were hurt with injuries ranging from stab wounds to cuts and bruises, and one went to a hospital.

APD said the suspect is 63-year-old David Bauer, who is a convicted felon. Officers reported he also went to a hospital. A photo of Bauer was not available Thursday night.

Police said the incident came shortly after Bauer tried to steal money at the nearby Waffle House. Workers there told them Bauer showed a gun and announced he was robbing everyone inside.

APD said he took a man’s wallet after hitting him with the gun, then he took cash from the register. Police said he later lost it all while running away because of how windy it was.