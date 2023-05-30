Police: Albuquerque parents in jail after toddler’s fentanyl overdose

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two Albuquerque parents are behind bars after their two-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl.

Albuquerque police responded to a home in northwest Albuquerque Sunday where they found a young child on the floor.

The child had slowed breathing and pupils that were ‘pinpoint.’ Medical personnel said it was indicative of an opiate overdose, according to court documents.

First responders administered Narcan and there was an immediate response, according to Albuquerque Police.

A family member told KOB 4 the little girl is expected to be ok.

Initially, David Olivas denied there being drugs inside the house. However, Chanel Gallegos, the child’s mother, told police she had a history of using opioids.

Upon inspection, police found a “Ziploc bag with a large amount of small round, blue pills,” according to documents. Police also smelled fentanyl smoke and burnt foil.

This marks the second time a 2-year-old child overdosed in the last two weeks

This brings us back to the promises our state made in 2019. The legislature enacted a New Mexico version of the Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Act. It requires hospitals to create a plan for families of mothers who give birth to substance-exposed babies.



The goal is to get them to help and plugged into resources. However, as 4 Investigates uncovered months ago, the state is not doing much of anything to track or monitor those families.

KOB 4 talked to Gallegos’ father. He confirmed Chanel and her 2-year-old daughter should have qualified for that program. However, he said, not only did they not have help, but he also had no clue what a plan of care was.

Gallegos and Olivas are each facing a child abuse charge.