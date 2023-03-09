Police announce warning for neighborhood after gunshots damage houses

On Thursday, people in one far West Side Albuquerque neighborhood say they are fearing for their lives after gunshots have damaged houses multiple times in the last week.

Albuquerque police confirmed the situation Thursday when they announced a warning for people in the area, saying shots are coming from an open space on the West Mesa and two houses have been hit.

Thankfully, there are no reports of anyone getting shot.

“It’s coming and hitting our houses, our windows, sliding doors, right through our walls. It’s a very scary time for us,” Seville Alvarez said.

His home surveillance video shows tense moments, as he and around 10 others heard gunshots and dove to the ground in his backyard Wednesday night.

“Out of nowhere everyone hits the deck,” he said. “Definitely in fear of our lives.”

Alvarez is wondering if the people firing the shots even know they’re hitting the houses.

“It’s just scary. No one wants to get hurt. What could be fun for them, could be a horror for us,” he said.

On Thursday, KOB 4 saw Albuquerque police patrolling the area, which is north of I-40 off of Arroyo Vista Blvd. They say they’re focused on the open space area adjacent to Nusenda Community Stadium.

The developments came two days after KOB 4 saw what was left of a bedroom window a few houses down after a family said a gunshot tore through it. They said, if someone had been sleeping in the bed in that room, they could have been hit.