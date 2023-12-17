Police ID 5th suspect in deadly 2022 house party shooting

On Saturday, a fifth suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Jada Gonzales is facing charges.

Court documents show 19-year-old Jese Escobedo Barrios was in the car and filmed the shooting the night Gonzales was shot.

In 2022, police responded to a call of shots fired near a home in northwest Albuquerque.

Court documents show Barrios was in the car at the time of the shooting. Police say he was part of the group that got kicked out of a house party for having guns. He’s the latest suspect connected to the shooting.

Earlier this year, APD arrested Julian Prieb. Last year, Cruz Medina, Jesse Parra, and Isaiah Espinosa were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Medina, Parra, and Espinosa are facing murder charges. Prieb is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Days after the shooting, KOB 4 spoke to a victim advocate about the dangers of house parties.

“You don’t know who else is going to be walking into that party. You don’t know who’s going to be there, who’s going to be driving by, or what has taken place prior to you walking in. It is not safe anymore, and these kids have so much trust within the community,” said Nichole Chavez, a victim advocate.

Barrios is now facing several charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He is not in custody as of Saturday night.