Police arrest, charge murder suspect in deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There are new details on a recent deadly shooting that happened in northeast Albuquerque on Friday.

Albuquerque police has a suspect in custody, and they say he knew the victim.

Police say they arrested Mark Sigler after an overnight SWAT situation, and charged him with murder.

Police say he lives around the corner from the scene of the shooting. They say they found the victim Friday morning inside a vehicle near Taylor Park.

Officials say the victim once lived with Sigler, and had previous arguments where Sigler was arrested.