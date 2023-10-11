Police arrest Hobbs teen accused of motel murder

HOBBS, N.M. — For the second time in a week, Hobbs police have arrested teen suspects accused of murder.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Dominic Diaz for allegedly shooting a man outside the Executive Inn on Saturday. Diaz is charged with an open count of murder.

The first homicide happened in September, near Mills Elementary School. Police found a 19-year-old who had been shot twice, before crashing into a brick wall near the school.

Investigators later arrested 15-year-old Marcellus Soto on Sept. 30, who they say shot the victim during an apparent drug deal. Soto is charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.