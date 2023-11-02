Police arrest man for shooting, carjacking at NW Albuquerque plasma clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man at a plasma clinic and carjacking someone earlier this year in northwest Albuquerque.

This happened in the afternoon of September 14 at a clinic just off of 4th Street, south of Osuna and north of Montaño.

Richard Baca, 39, is accused of shooting a man and fleeing the clinic with a woman. Then, he allegedly committed two armed carjackings.

Detectives tracked Baca down to the area of Central and Florida. This happened Wednesday afternoon. Baca allegedly tried getting away but officers used force and took him into custody.

Baca is now booked into Metro Detention Center.

