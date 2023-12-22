Police arrest middle school teacher accused of child solicitation

Two men were arrested on child solicitation charges following an undercover operation by Santa Fe police.

34-year-old Pablo Angeles-Guaderrama, a math teacher at Ortiz Middle School, was arrested at his home Thursday. According to a statement from Santa Fe Public Schools, he has been placed on leave.

“Please know that the safety and well-being of our students is a top priority,” a SFPS spokesperson told KOB 4. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation, and we are committed to providing support for everyone affected.”

Earlier this week, 21-year-old Orlando Perea was also arrested at his home.

Police said both men are accused of “soliciting child sexual abuse material” of a child under age 10. Undercover detectives were contacted by the men, independently of each other, via social media. Police did not specify which social media site was used.

The cases are two separate investigations conducted by the Santa Fe Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Full statement from Santa Fe Public Schools:

“Mr. Angeles was placed on leave once we were informed of the situation and his charges. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students is a top priority. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation, and we are committed to providing support for everyone affected. The Ortiz school community will be notified today and supports will be provided when school resumes.”