Police arrest suspect accused of fatally wounding man during dispute

Police accuse the woman of getting in a fight with the man and injuring him to the point that he died.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a suspect accused of fatally wounding a man during a dispute Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque.

Witnesses allegedly told police a physical fight began shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lanai Apartments. That is in the area of Anderson and Madeira, near San Mateo and Kathryn.

Witnesses also reportedly said the fight was between a man who lived in an apartment there and a woman who he was friends with and often visited.

As they fought, the woman reportedly threw several objects at the man and kicked him, even after he fell to the ground at his door.

Officers and rescue personnel responded and tried saving the man but he died from his wounds.

Police detained the woman believed to be involved in the fight and identified her as Geraldine Begay. She reportedly denied being in a physical dispute with the man.

Begay now faces an open count of murder, as well as charges of tampering with evidence and robbery.

Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.